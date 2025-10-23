THE Pasig City Regional Trial Court has denied the motion for hospital arrest filed by religious leader Apollo C. Quiboloy, citing the sufficiency of medical care available to him at the Pasig City Jail.

In an order dated Oct. 8, Branch 159 Acting Presiding Judge Rainelda H. Estacio-Montesa ruled that Mr. Quiboloy’s request to be confined either at the Philippine Heart Center or The Medical City lacked merit.

Mr. Quiboloy, 75, argued through his counsel that his advanced age and multiple ailments — including hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, and recurrent pneumonia — warranted confinement in a medical facility.

He cited the United Nations’ Mandela Rules on the treatment of prisoners and previous rulings granting hospital or house arrest on humanitarian grounds.

However, the court said there was no compelling reason to allow hospital detention, noting that recent medical reports showed Mr. Quiboloy’s condition had improved and that he was cleared for discharge by medical specialists.

“The records clearly establish that his medical needs are being adequately and consistently attended to while in the custody of the Pasig City Jail,” the order stated.

The prosecution sought to overturn an earlier order allowing Mr. Quiboloy’s diagnostic tests, arguing they repeated his previously denied house arrest request, but the court dismissed the appeal as moot since the procedures had already been completed.

The embattled preacher remains detained at the Pasig City Jail, facing human trafficking and child abuse charges in the Philippines, filed in March 2024. In the US, he is charged with sex trafficking of minors, conspiracy, fraud, and bulk cash smuggling under a superseding indictment issued in November 2021, accused of exploiting church members. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking