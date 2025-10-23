BAYOMBONG, NUEVA VIZCAYA — Nueva Vizcaya Governor Jose V. Gambito has called for unity, respect, and proper dialogue amid the intensifying mining issue in Nueva Vizcaya.

The governor emphasized the importance of peaceful discussion over confrontation, following a recent incident in Barangay Bitnong, Dupax del Norte, where tensions rose between protesters and police as a court sheriff enforced a temporary restraining order (TRO) in favor of a mining company.

Mr. Gambito invited leaders of the anti-mining rally, including representatives from the church to a dialogue at his office. However, they declined and insisted that he come to the protest site instead.

Despite this, the protest held at the Capitol Compound in Bayombong and later in Dupax del Norte remained peaceful, according to Nueva Vizcaya police director Col. Paul Bometivo, who reported that around 400 individuals from various sectors joined. — Artemio A. Dumlao