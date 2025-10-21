THE Department of Justice (DoJ) panel of prosecutors on Tuesday wrapped up its preliminary investigation into the disappearance of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts, with the case now submitted for resolution that could pave the way for trial.

Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Charlie L. Guhit, who heads the investigating panel, said the move came after complainants opted not to file replies to the respondents’ counter-affidavits. “The panel declared that the preliminary investigation is already submitted for resolution,” Mr. Guhit told reporters in an interview.

He added that prosecutors will decide whether to dismiss the complaints or elevate them to court. The charges include kidnapping with serious illegal detention and multiple murder.

A total of 57 out of 62 respondents filed counter-affidavits, among them businessman Charlie “Atong” Tiu Hay Sy Ang, actress Gretchen C. Barretto, and retired Police General Jonnel C. Estomo.

DoJ spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez said the case will be resolved under DoJ Circular No. 15, noting that prima facie evidence has been established or “a higher quantum of evidence than probable cause.”

Ongoing search and retrieval operations by the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard in Taal Lake have so far yielded 981 skeletal pieces, of which 887 have been confirmed as human bones, while the rest remain under assessment.

Mr. Martinez said DNA test results remain pending but stressed that these are not required for the case to advance. “It would be premature to delay. The panel has a clear case based on the evidence at hand,” he said.

Whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan expressed confidence that justice will eventually prevail. “We all know who the mastermind is. That’s all,” he said. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking