LAOAG CITY — Ilocos Norte is poised to become a key player in the Philippine textile innovation sector with the launch of the Regional Yarn Production and Innovation Center (RYPIC), locally known as “Panait ni Siwawer” in November.

The facility will serve as a regional hub for textile research, production, and innovation, with a strong emphasis on using locally sourced natural fibers.

The center’s establishment was made official through a memorandum of agreement (MoA) signed on Oct. 16 in Vintar, Ilocos Norte.

The agreement brought together the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Textile Research Institute (DoST-PTRI), the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte, and the Municipality of Vintar in a united effort to bolster the local textile industry through science and innovation.

“Panait ni Siwawer” will be the first facility of its kind in Northern Luzon and only the third in the entire country. It is part of DoST-PTRI’s initiative titled “Fostering the Revitalization of Nascent Textile Innovation Ecosystems in the Region.”

The program aims to strengthen the textile value chain by producing yarns made from local fibers such as cotton, bamboo, abaca, and pineapple — paving the way for more sustainable and inclusive textile production.

When operational, the center will provide access to modern yarn-making technologies and research capabilities for local weavers, entrepreneurs, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

It also aims to enhance economic opportunities by offering sustainable solutions that blend tradition with technology. Officials believe it will empower local communities and preserve the region’s rich weaving heritage.

Ilocos Norte Gov. Cecilia Araneta-Marcos welcomed the development, describing it as a continuation of the province’s ongoing commitment to innovation and local empowerment. “Back when I was Vice Governor, we launched Mercato ni Nanay Ces to support our local weavers and entrepreneurs. That same spirit continues today as we honor heritage through innovation,” she said during the MOA signing.

DoST-PTRI Director Julius L. Leano, Jr. highlighted the center’s role in bridging science and tradition, while DoST–Region I Director Dr. Teresita A. Tabaog said the initiative marks a major breakthrough for inclusive growth in Northern Luzon. Local officials in Vintar also expressed enthusiasm, pointing to the center’s potential to generate jobs and reinforce cultural identity. With its grand opening on the horizon, “Panait ni Siwawer” is set to elevate Ilocos Norte as a leader in sustainable textile development in the region. — Artemio A. Dumlao