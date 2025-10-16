CANADA on Thursday said that it will provide C$650,000 (P26 million) to support the Philippines’ emergency relief operations, Canada’s Secretary of State said, following typhoons and consecutive earthquakes in the country.

“The Philippines is especially vulnerable to natural disasters, and Canada stands with its people as they face the impacts of these recent disasters,” Canadian Secretary of State Randeep Sarai said in a statement from the Canadian Embassy in Manila.

“This support will help provide some relief, and we will continue to explore additional ways to help as needed,” he added.

The Canadian government said that it would allocate C$350,000 to World Vision Canada to provide relief items and emergency shelter, protection services and water, and sanitation and hygiene services, through the Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund.

It added that C$250,000 would be used to support the Philippine Red Cross’ relief operations in Cebu.

The remaining C$50,000 will be used to support the distribution of dignity and hygiene kits and emergency shelter through the non-profit group Angat Pinas, Inc.

“The Philippines has faced multiple natural disasters, including a tropical cyclone and earthquakes, which have resulted in the loss of life, as well as damage to homes and infrastructure, impacting local communities and economies,” the embassy said.

It added that Canada has also offered to deploy relief supplies from its emergency stockpiles prepositioned in the region.

Successive earthquakes rocked various parts of the country recently, causing death and extensive property damage. — Adrian H. Halili