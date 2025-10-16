A P3.39-billion fund release was approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to fund the payment of the 2023 performance-based bonus for police officials and personnel.

In a statement on Thursday, the DBM said each Philippine National Police (PNP) official and personnel will receive a performance-based bonus equivalent to 45.5% of their monthly basic salary as of end-2023.

“This is a big help for our police officers and their families. Whether it goes toward buying food, additional tuition for their children, household expenses—or however they choose to use it—the important thing is that they feel we value their sacrifice,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in Filipino.

The DBM added that those in the first, second, and third levels should have at least a “very satisfactory” rating under the Civil Service Commission-approved Strategic Performance Management System.

The funds will be sourced in the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund under the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

Meanwhile, the DBM on Tuesday formally launched the Project Managed Intelligent Network for Advanced Insights (MINAI), an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled centralized platform that handles legal, budget, at administrative documents.

Through the AI chatbot developed under Project MINAI, agency personnel gain faster access to validated, up-to-date information critical for decision-making. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante