PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said he eyes stronger diplomatic ties with Brussels and London as he welcomed new Belgian and British ambassadors in Manila on Tuesday.

Belgian Ambassador Vladislava Iordanova and British Ambassador Sarah Hulton formally presented their credentials to the President on Tuesday in Malacañang.

Mr. Marcos said the Philippines and Belgium have long enjoyed “warm and cordial relations” and expressed optimism that cooperation would expand across political, economic, and people-to-people levels.

“I look forward to the work we will do to bring our countries closer together,” he told the Belgian envoy.

Ms. Iordanova reaffirmed her commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation, noting Brussels’ continued interest in expanding development and trade ties with Manila.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations date back to July 4, 1946.

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos described the United Kingdom as a “steadfast partner” of the Philippines whose relationship has “stood the test of time.”

Ms. Hulton, returning to Manila after nearly two decades, conveyed condolences for victims of recent natural disasters and vowed to bolster collaboration on growth, climate, and security priorities.

“We are proud to work alongside your government in advancing growth, climate, and security priorities,” the envoy told Mr. Marcos.

The Philippines and the UK also established diplomatic relations in 1946. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana