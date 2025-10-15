THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of a P3-billion funding for the expansion of free internet access to underserved schools and communities in remote areas.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DBM said the fund will boost internet access for students and teachers, especially those in “last mile” schools and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

Of this, P1.5 billion will be allocated to the Department of Education’s Connectivity Enhancement Program for E-Learning, which seeks to provide access to online learning materials and digital tools, even in the most remote barangays.

The program is expected to benefit at least 8,253 public schools, many of which are located in areas that have long struggled with poor or no internet connectivity.

The remaining P1.5 billion was released to the Department of Information and Communications Technology to support the Free Public Internet Access Program. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante