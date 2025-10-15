THE University of the East (UE) recently broke ground on a new campus in Eton City, Santa Rosa in Laguna, expanding its academic footprint beyond Metro Manila.

“This embodies the spirit of partnership. It represents the alliance of three vital forces: the University of the East, Eton Properties Philippines, and the government and people of Santa Rosa, Laguna. And today all three are here together to witness the beginning of this remarkable endeavor,” UE Vice Chairman David O. Chua said in a press release on Wednesday.

“This groundbreaking marks more than just the start of construction. It signifies the unfolding of a shared dream built on collaboration and a sense of community,” Mr. Chua added.

The first part of the 19-hectare UE Eton Laguna campus plans to provide facilities for both basic and higher education, along with training programs.

Present at the groundbreaking were government officials, UE officials, members of the board of trustees, and executives from Eton Properties Philippines, the project’s development partner.

“As we break ground today, we also break new ground in our mission. UE Eton Laguna will not just be a campus—it will be a hub of learning, innovation and hope for the South,” UE President and Chief Academic Officer Zosimo M. Battad said.

The new campus will be UE’s fourth location, in addition to its campuses in Manila, Caloocan, and Quezon City. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno