THE presidential palace on Monday said members of the Executive branch including President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., are open to publicizing their statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN), following the new Ombudsman’s plan to lift restrictions as calls for government transparency intensify.

“Whatever is proper, in accordance with the law and beneficial in the fight against corruption — everyone in the Executive branch will comply,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing in Filipino. “Everyone in the Executive branch is ready.”

The Philippines is probing a multibillion-peso public works scam after Mr. Marcos’ pronouncements during his fourth state of the nation address, where he accused lawmakers of receiving kickbacks in various infrastructure projects.

This opened a can of worms as various government branches launched their own inquiries, further uncovering irregularities in infrastructure spending and prompting renewed scrutiny of accountability and transparency in public service.

The President also appointed former Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla as ombudsman and established an independent body to probe public work scams.

Mr. Remulla last week said he would lift restrictions on the SALNs of government officials to further boost transparency in the government, a call Filipinos have amplified in nationwide protests.

He said he would issue a memorandum this week reversing retired ombudsman Samuel R. Martires’ policy, which critics had condemned for limiting transparency and accountability.

While the anti-graft chief wants the documents publicized, he noted there may be redacted information, which he called “privacy matters.”

“The purpose of the SALN is to promote transparency in civil service and establish a deterrent against government officials bent on enriching themselves through unlawful means,” according to the Civil Service Commission.

During the tenure of former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, the public could request access to SALNs, subject to guidelines similar to those cited by Mr. Remulla. However, access was curtailed in September 2020 after Mr. Martires issued Memorandum Circular No. 1.

The memo limited the release of SALNs to three instances: when requested by the official concerned or their authorized representative, when ordered by a court in connection with a case or when sought by the Office of the Ombudsman’s Field Investigation Office for a fact-finding inquiry.

FARM-TO-MARKET ROAD SCAM

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos has ordered agencies concerned to investigate reports of seven nonexistent farm-to-market road projects in Davao Occidental worth P105 million.

Ms. Castro said the Department of Agriculture (DA) has submitted its report to the President, prompting coordination between Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. and Public Works Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon.

“Yes, they’ve already discussed the matter,” she said in Filipino. “The secretaries will be working together to investigate the issue.”

When asked about specific presidential instructions, Ms. Castro said Mr. Marcos has long emphasized accountability in public works.

“The President has repeatedly said that those who are responsible must be held accountable,” she said. “From the start — even in his state of the nation address — he has directed that all cases be investigated thoroughly, supported by strong evidence, so that any legal action will not be wasted.”

The ghost projects add to mounting concerns about transparency and efficiency in agricultural infrastructure spending, as the administration pushes to modernize farm logistics and curb corruption in public works. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana