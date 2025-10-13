HALF of Filipinos think former President Rodrigo R. Duterte should pay for the killings tied to his administration’s war on drugs, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll.

The nationwide poll, conducted from Sept. 24 to 30 among 1,500 adults and commissioned by the Stratbase Group, found that 50% of respondents agreed the tough-talking Philippine leader should face responsibility for drug war deaths.

SWS said 32% disagreed, 15% were undecided and 4% said they did not know enough to answer. The survey had a ±3% error margin.

Support for accountability was strongest in the Visayas (54%), Metro Manila (53%) and Balance Luzon (52%). Mindanao, Mr. Duterte’s political base, posted the lowest rate at 39%.

Older Filipinos showed greater support for holding the ex-President liable, with 62% among those aged 55 and above agreeing, compared with 52% of those aged 45 to 54, 45% of respondents aged 35 to 44 and 43% among Gen Z or those aged 18 to 24.

Stratbase Group President Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit said the findings highlight a “growing public recognition that accountability must prevail regardless of political power.”

“The data clearly show that Filipinos believe justice and rule of law are essential foundations of our democracy,” he said in a statement. “People understand that no one, not even a former president, should be above the law.”

Mr. Duterte is in custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which earlier rejected his bid for temporary release.

In a 23-page ruling issued on Friday, the tribunal said his detention was necessary to ensure his appearance at trial, prevent obstruction of the investigation and avert possible commission of further crimes.

The ICC wants to try Mr. Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity committed during the anti-drug campaign that left thousands dead. Duterte has denied wrongdoing and maintains that the campaign was a legitimate effort to combat illegal drugs.

More than 6,000 drug suspects died, according to government data, but human rights activists say as many as 30,000 people, mostly from poor families, were murdered. — EMPS