THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) has ordered the revocation of protocol license plates issued to officials of the agency and its attached agencies.

“All concerned officials shall surrender the protocol license plates issued to them and the LTO (Land Transportation Office) shall undertake the necessary coordination to implement this directive,” Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said.

In a memorandum order dated Oct. 13, Mr. Lopez revoked the privilege of agency officials to prevent misuse and abuse in using special government license plates.

“Revoking all previously issued authorization to use protocol license plates given to officials of the DoTr Central Office, including its Sectoral and Attached Agencies and Corporations,” the agency said.

The directive was issued following a viral road rage incident involving Transportation Undersecretary for Internal Audit and Special Concerns Ricardo E. Alfonso, Jr. who was seen using blinkers and protocol plate number.

The DoTr has also directed all concerned officials to surrender protocol license plates, noting that the LTO is currently undertaking all necessary coordination and measures to implement the order.

Further, the agency has also ordered the prohibition of sirens, blinkers, and similar flashing devices by DoTr officials and its affiliated agencies. — Ashley Erika O. Jose