JUSTICE Undersecretary Fredderick A. Vida on Monday committed to sustaining the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control and infrastructure projects as he takes over as officer-in-charge (OIC).

“This should be a team effort—Team DoJ continuing the mandate to serve the Filipino people,” Mr. Vida said in his first media briefing as acting Justice secretary. “The public’s expectations of us, especially in government, are high. In situations like this, we must always stand on what is right—on the rule of law.”

Mr. Vida, who now leads the DoJ following the appointment of former Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as Ombudsman, said the department will sustain its coordination with the Office of the Ombudsman and the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) in gathering evidence on alleged anomalous projects.

He said the DoJ and the Office of the Ombudsman recently signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to facilitate the collection of testimonies and evidence from witnesses under the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

“The public should continue to trust that the DoJ remains their ally in pursuing justice,” Mr. Vida said, citing ongoing cases such as those related to the missing sabungeros and flood control irregularities. “We assure the public that we will only file strong cases.”

Mr. Vida confirmed that the DoJ is still evaluating affidavits and testimonies submitted by parties involved, including those allegedly identifying high-profile individuals.

“As of now, there is no tell-all affidavit submitted,” he clarified. “We must verify every testimony with factual and objective evidence. We cannot rely solely on statements without proof.”

Assistant State Prosecutor Richard Anthony D. Fadullon added that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended the filing of cases, but the determination of state witness eligibility remains within the discretion of the DoJ’s investigating officers.

“The timeline is already set,” Mr. Vida said. “The people are impatient, but we will file cases in the coming weeks—based on evidence, with or without state witnesses.”

Addressing calls from some groups for protests and demands to remove certain officials, Mr. Vida urged the public to allow and trust the legal process to proceed.

“In the coming weeks, in coordination with the Ombudsman and the ICI, we will be filing the appropriate cases. We must let each institution function. When we shortcut the process, that’s when problems arise.” — Erika Mae P. Sinaking