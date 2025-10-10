Home The Nation Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Mindanao, tsunami warning issued
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Philippines’ Mindanao region on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 58 km, the EMSC said.
The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat, saying hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake’s epicenter. EMSC had earlier pegged the magnitude at 7.2. – Reuters