An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Philippines’ Mindanao region on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 58 km, the EMSC said.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat, saying hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake’s epicenter. EMSC had earlier pegged the magnitude at 7.2. – Reuters