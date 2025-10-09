FORMER Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla took his oath as the country’s seventh Ombudsman on Thursday, ending the vacancy amid ongoing high-profile corruption cases.

Mr. Remulla took his oath before the Supreme Court en banc, administered by Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen, who is serving as Acting Chief Justice.

In his message during the ceremony, Mr. Leonen congratulated and urged Mr. Remulla to pursue integrity and evidence-based accountability that “can ensure that those who should be accountable can be made accountable by our courts.” He added that the judiciary would support the Ombudsman’s work while also advancing reforms within its own ranks.

As head of the Office of the Ombudsman, Mr. Remulla holds the authority to prosecute, suspend, or remove erring government officials and file criminal cases when warranted.

In a press briefing after his oath-taking, Mr. Remulla pledged to expedite corruption cases linked to the flood control scandal, which he actively handled as Justice secretary.

“This is an emergency situation at the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways). We have to focus on building strong cases and ensure they are properly filed before the Sandiganbayan or Regional Trial Courts, whichever applies,” Mr. Remulla said. He added that the timeline will depend on the case and that “once we file, we’ll be ready for trial.”

Mr. Remulla also said he would revisit certain policies established by former Ombudsman Samuel R. Martires, particularly on making public officials’ Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net worth (SALNs) accessible again.

He said that the SALN should not be used to harass officials, recalling his Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) interview in which he said, “The SALN should not be used for vilification or blackmail. It can be accessed for investigative purposes, as long as proper safeguards protect individuals.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. appointed Mr. Remulla to the position, a move Malacañang described as a reflection of the administration’s “commitment to fight corruption wherever it exists.”

Prior to his Cabinet appointment, Mr. Remulla was a prominent lawmaker and administrator, serving as Deputy Speaker of the House (15th Congress), Senior Deputy Majority Leader (18th Congress), Governor of Cavite (2016-2019), and later as the 59th Secretary of Justice in 2022. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking