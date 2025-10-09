THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said on Thursday that it has restored transmission lines in the Visayas damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu province.

In a statement on Thursday, NGCP said it has energized the Daanbantayan-Tabango 230-kilovolt (kV) Line 2, the submarine cable linking Cebu and Leyte; and the Compostela-Daanbantayan 230-kV Line 1.

The grid operator is still doing restoration works for the remaining line on outage, the Daanbantayan-Tabango 230-kV Line 1.

“NGCP is working round the clock to ensure the stability and normal grid operations in Visayas following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake. Our teams on the ground continue their restoration and repair works to bolster the reliability of the transmission network,” the company said.

The company advised the public to coordinate with their respective distribution utilities and electric cooperatives for localized power interruptions.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted the province of Cebu on Sept. 30, resulting to several casualties and damaged infrastructure. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera