The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Monday launched the country’s first locally developed battery-electric passenger ferry, which aims to ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila while promoting sustainability by eliminating fossil fuel consumption.

The M/B Dalaray is the first locally designed and fabricated battery-electric ferry and it is set to become operational ahead of the Christmas rush in November for free.

“(It) was built with the conditions of the Pasig River in mind: ensuring passenger comfort, energy efficiency, and ease of maintenance,” DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. told reporters during the launch event.

The ferry will traverse the Pasig River, connecting major cities such as Pasig, Makati, Mandaluyong, Taguig, and Manila, as well as nearby areas around Laguna Lake, including Rizal and Laguna.

It received P30 million in funding for Phase 1 and more than P54 million for the entire project, according to DOST.

The groundbreaking locally-made ferry is powered by lithium-ion batteries that can be fully charged in two to three hours, allowing it to have a range of approximately 45 kilometers. It is also equipped with a hybrid solar inverter system that supplies power to onboard facilities such as lighting and air-conditioning.

“This project symbolizes our move toward a greener, cleaner, and smarter mode of transportation,” Mr. Solidum said.

The M/B Dalaray project was led by University of the Philippines professor Dr. Lew Andrew R. Tria and funded by the DOST, while the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD), monitored the project.

It was also carried out in collaboration with the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), operator of the Pasig River Ferry Service; the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA); and other relevant organizations.

MMDA Deputy Chairman Frisco S. San Juan Jr. said the prototype is a cost-efficient addition to its existing fleet of 11 diesel-powered ferries, which have been serving around a thousand passengers on average per day.

“Mas matipid ito. Pareho lang sa kotse, (katulad ng) sa electric car [This is more economical. It’s just like a car, similar to an electric car],” Mr. San Juan told reporters at the sidelines of the launch event.

He also noted that the ferry can carry around 40 passengers per trip and is expected to help cut MMDA’s operational costs, as it no longer uses fuel.

Mr. San Juan said the MMDA hopes to replace all its existing ferries with battery-electric powered ones within five years, if it receives sufficient funding. — Edg Adrian A. Eva