THE PASIG Regional Trial Court (RTC) on Wednesday found Janet Lim Napoles, the so-called pork barrel queen, guilty on 13 counts of money laundering, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) said.

“In a Decision dated 01 October 2025, the RTC Branch 158 (in) Pasig City has convicted Janet Lim Napoles on 13 counts of money laundering in connection with her orchestration of 2013’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam, widely known as the ‘pork barrel’ scam,” the AMLC said in a statement.

Under the ruling, the RTC discovered that Ms. Napoles used nonexistent non-government organizations to get pork barrel funds for ghost projects.

“By making it appear that the funds originated from legitimate sources, Napoles concealed its criminal origin — an act that fully satisfied the elements of money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001, as amended,” the AMLC said.

Ms. Napoles will face seven to 14 years of imprisonment for each count and a P94.15-million fine. However, the AMLC said that remains subject to appeal.

Ms. Napoles was first convicted of money laundering in July 2024, where she was sentenced to seven to 14 years of imprisonment and a P16-million fine.

“This sends a strong message: those who abuse public funds will be held accountable,” AMLC Executive Director Matthew M. David said in a statement.

“The AMLC welcomes this court decision as a demonstration of AMLC’s relentless pursuit of individuals who exploit the financial system to conceal corruption,” he added. — Katherine K. Chan