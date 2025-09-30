THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will investigate irregularities in farm-to-market road projects flagged by the Agriculture department, widening the Marcos administration’s anti-graft drive.

Public Works Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon has ordered close monitoring of the claims, Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news on Tuesday, noting that anomalies in public works must be addressed swiftly.

“All cases like this involving anomalies — not just in flood control projects but in all infrastructure — will be closely monitored,” she said in Filipino.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. earlier reported “ghost” farm-to-market road projects in Davao Occidental and Zamboanga del Norte, some of which either do not exist or remain incomplete despite funding.

Two of the questionable projects date back to 2021 and 2022, he said, adding that the findings would be forwarded to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

The disclosures came as senators probe overpriced and substandard flood control projects. During hearings, contractors Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” C. Discaya and her husband Pacifico F. Discaya admitted to bribing lawmakers and officials to secure government contracts.

High-profile politicians have been linked to the scandal, including Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, resigned Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co, Senators Francis G. Escudero, Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, and Joel J. Villanueva, as well as former Senators Nancy S. Binay and Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla, Jr.

The controversies have sharpened scrutiny of infrastructure spending, stoking calls for greater transparency and stricter oversight as the government seeks to restore credibility in public works.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis Pancratius “Kiko” N. Pangilinan urged the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to reconsider its decision not to livestream proceedings in its probe of the multibillion-peso flood control scandal, warning that the move could undermine public trust.

“Transparency is fundamental to public accountability,” he said in a statement. “With all due respect, the decision of the ICI to prevent the public from monitoring its proceedings online is ill-advised.”

ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka earlier said the commission would keep its hearings closed to avoid “trial by publicity” and prevent them from being used for political gain.

He said the ICI’s role is fact-finding, with cases to be turned over to bodies such as the Office of the Ombudsman.

Political analysts have cautioned that Mr. Marcos’s anti-graft push could be dismissed as political theater unless it leads to prosecutions and convictions. Business groups have also pressed for stronger accountability measures.

“The last nail on the coffin of public accountability is in the unacceptable delays in the resolution of corruption cases and the paltry conviction rates,” Mr. Pangilinan said.

He added that real accountability rests with the Judiciary, calling for swift trials, stiffer penalties and an end to impunity.

The scandal centers on irregularities in flood control projects, where about P500 billion has been allocated since 2022.

Mr. Marcos has since created the ICI with powers to recommend criminal, civil and administrative charges in both flood-related and other infrastructure projects.

Critics warn the controversy threatens to weaken disaster-preparedness spending in a country hit by an average of 20 storms a year and widely seen as the world’s most disaster-prone nation.

Also on Tuesday, House Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. Antonio L. Tinio said the President has approved about 3,700 public works projects worth P214 billion in regions flagged as hotspots for questionable infrastructure deals.

During plenary debates on the 2026 budget, the congressman said Mr. Marcos had approved funding for the projects through unprogrammed appropriations, alleging the President shares responsibility in the widespread infrastructure corruption issue.

“The one who approved all the projects under unprogrammed appropriations was the President himself,” he told the floor.

Ms. Castro did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

Mr. Tinio said about P29.4 billion in public works funding was allocated to the Mimaropa region in the past two years, with P25 billion directed to infrastructure projects in Central Luzon and P16 billion in the National Capital Region.

The corruption scandal came to light after the President used his July State of the Nation Address to accuse lawmakers of profiting from government projects. Since then, the President has ordered lifestyle checks on officials, conducted surprise inspections of projects and created the ICI to pursue cases.

Subsequent inquiries by several agencies have flagged irregularities, citing recycled documentation and substandard construction materials.

On Sept. 21, thousands of Filipinos marched in the capital in the biggest protest in years against the multibillion-peso flood control scandal, turning weeks of online outrage over corruption into mass street demonstrations that rattled the political establishment. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Adrian H. Halili