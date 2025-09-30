QUEZON CITY (QC) emerged as among the Most Promising Bicycle-Friendly Metroplitan Cities during this year’s Southeast Asia Mobility Awards (SEAMA).

The city, along with Jakarta and Singapore, were recognized in the category for its increasing investment in protected bike lanes, and progress in bike-inclusive planning among others.

“This recognition belongs not only to the city government, but to every cyclist, commuter, planner, and partner who embraces the vision of a safer, greener, and more inclusive city,” Quezon City Mayor Maria Josefina “Joy” G. Belmonte said, according to a media release on Tuesday.

The inaugural SEAMA, held in Malaysia last Sept. 19, honored cities and commuters across six Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Iloilo City, known as the country’s bike capital, was also recognized as one of the Most Promising Bicycle-Friendly Component Cities. It joined George Town, Malaysia, and Bandung, Indonesia.

“Together, we prove that we can work hand-in-hand, and we can build a city where sustainable transport and vibrant public spaces are not only possible but celebrated. May our story inspire our cities to create safer, greener, and more peaceful, people-centered mobility,” Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas-Chu said. — CAT