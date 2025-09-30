THE PHILIPPINES has maintained its Tier 1 status for the 10th straight year in the United States Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, marking a decade of compliance with global standards in fighting human trafficking, the Department of Justice-Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (DOJ-IACAT) said on Tuesday.

According to the report, dated Sept. 29, the Philippines was among 33 out of 188 governments that satisfied the minimum requirements of the US Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, who chairs the IACAT, said the recognition underscores the government’s intensified efforts to pursue trafficking cases and protect victims, particularly minors exploited online.

“There is no place for complacency in our justice system. This Tier 1 ranking is a beacon of light, an impetus for our sustained efforts,” he said in a statement.

The report cited the Philippines’ “increased prosecution and law enforcement” initiatives, including rescue operations, case build-ups, convictions, and the use of plea bargaining in online child exploitation cases to speed up resolution and reduce witness trauma.

It also noted preventive measures such as awareness campaigns, port monitoring, and coordination with local and foreign partners, as well as services for migrant workers and restitution guidelines for trafficking survivors.

Mr. Remulla added that the government remains committed to banning Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) linked to trafficking and scam operations.

Nicholas Felix L. Ty, Justice undersecretary in charge of IACAT, stressed the importance of international cooperation. “We are only a part of a larger chain of protection,” he said, adding that the Philippines would continue engaging “civil society groups, private sectors, and foreign governments in anti-trafficking efforts.” — Erika Mae P. Sinaking