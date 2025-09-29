MALACAÑANG on Monday named a former police chief as the new special advisor for the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. named former Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rodolfo S. Azurin, Jr. (Ret.), as special adviser and investigator of the anti-graft body after the resignation of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong over the weekend.

“The administration is confident that General Azurin’s experience and leadership will further strengthen the Commission’s mandate to uphold accountability and transparency in the use of public funds,” the President said in a Facebook post.

Mr. Azurin served as police chief from 2022-2023. He tendered his courtesy resignation in January 2023 after the call of then Interior Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr.

Mr. Magalong resigned over the weekend, citing Malacañang’s statements that contradicted the terms of his appointment.

He said the Palace’s pronouncements undermined his role and mandate, and coupled with doubts about the commission’s independence, made his continued service “no longer tenable.”

The President thanked Mr. Magalong for his tenure as ICI special advisor.

“His efforts in safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the Commission have been vital to the government’s campaign against corruption in infrastructure projects.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana