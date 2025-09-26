Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, locally named Opong, made its first landfall over Eastern Samar and is now heading toward Romblon, threatening to bring destructive winds and torrential rains, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The cyclone earlier intensified into a typhoon category and made its first landfall over San Policarpo, Eastern Samar, at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The weakened Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, with sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) near its eye and gusts reaching 150 kph, was located over the coastal waters of Mandaon, Masbate, with a chance of making landfall over Romblon, according to PAGASA’s 8:00 a.m. advisory.

It was also moving West Northwestward at a speed of 30 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals were still hoisted in more than a dozen areas across the country’s three major islands.

Signal No. 3, carrying storm-force winds, was hoisted over several areas in Luzon including Sorsogon, Masbate, Albay, Camarines Sur, the southern portion of Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Batangas, and the southern portion of Laguna.

In the Visayas, it covered the western portion of Northern Samar, the western portion of Samar, the extreme northern portion of Biliran, the northwestern portion of Capiz, the northern portion of Aklan, and the Caluya Islands.

Signal No. 2, carrying gale-force winds, was raised in parts of Luzon including Catanduanes, the rest of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and the southern portion of Zambales.

In the Visayas, it covered the rest of Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, the northern and central portions of Samar, the rest of Biliran, the northern portion of Leyte, the northern portion of Cebu including Camotes and Bantayan Islands, the extreme northern portion of Negros Occidental, the northern portion of Iloilo, the rest of Capiz, the rest of Aklan, and the northwestern portion of Antique.

Signal No. 1, carrying strong winds, was placed other parts of Luzon — Quirino, the central and southern portions of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the rest of Zambales, Cuyo Islands, and the northern portion of mainland Palawan.

In the Visayas, it included the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, the eastern and central portions of Bohol, the central portion of Cebu, the northern portion of Negros Oriental, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, the central portion of Iloilo, and the central portion of Antique.

In Mindanao, it covered Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

PAGASA also raised a storm surge warning across coastal areas near Bualoi, where a moderate to high risk of storm surge may occur within the next 24 hours.

Storm surges of up to 3 meters are expected in affected areas, particularly in Albay, Batangas, Romblon, and various parts of Samar.

Malacañang earlier suspended classes and government work for Friday due to the expected effects of Bualoi. Classes at all levels and government work were suspended in Metro Manila, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Masbate, Northern Samar, Romblon, Samar, and Sorsogon.

Meanwhile, classes at all levels were suspended in Aklan, Albay, Antique, Bataan, Batangas, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Capiz, Cavite, Catanduanes, Guimaras, Iloilo, Laguna, Leyte, Marinduque, Negros Occidental, Oriental Mindoro, Rizal, and Quezon.

4 DEATHS

Meanwhile, four people were reported dead due to Opong, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In a press briefing, the NDRRMC reported that one of the fatalities was from Monreal in Ticao Island, Masbate, where a resident was killed by a fallen tree.

Another death was recorded in Masbate City after a wall collapsed, while a resident in Mobo, Masbate, died from fallen debris inside a house.

The fourth fatality was in Mercedes, Camarines Norte, where a resident was struck by lightning.

The NDRRMC noted that the newly reported fatalities are not yet included in the overall 14 recorded deaths in its latest situational report as of 6:00 a.m. — Edg Adrian A. Eva