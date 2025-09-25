TROPICAL WIND signals were hoisted in more than a dozen areas, as Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, locally known as Opong, approaches and threatens to bring torrential rains and strong winds, according to the state weather bureau.

In a 5 p.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Signal No. 3 over Sorsogon and the northern portion of Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands, northern Samar and the northern portion of eastern Samar, and the portion of Samar, where storm-force winds pose a moderate to significant threat to life and property.

Placed under Signal No. 2 were the eastern portion of Batangas, the southern portion of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Catanduanes, the rest of Masbate, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro.

It was likewise in effect over the central portion of Eastern Samar and Samar, BIliran, and the northwestern portion of Leyte.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 was raised in wide areas, including the central and southern portions of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, the southwestern portion of Mountain province, Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Batangas and Quezon, Laguna, Occidental Mindoro, Cuyo Islands and Calamian Islands.

In the Visayas, Signal No. 1 covers the rest of Eastern Samar, Samar, and Leyte, along with Southern Leyte, northern Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, northern portion of Negros Occidental, northern Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and the northern portion of Antique. In Mindanao, it covers Siargao, Bucas Grande, and Dinagat Islands.

PAGASA noted that the highest Wind Signal it may hoist is Wind Signal No. 4 throughout the passage of Opong.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 135 kph, Opong was last spotted 195 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving westward at 15 kph, according to PAGASA’s 5 p.m. advisory.

The Southwest Monsoon is also expected to exacerbate the effects of Bualoi, bringing torrential rains that have prompted several rainfall warnings in large parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

CLASS, WORK SUSPENSION

This has also prompted Malacañang to announce government and class suspensions on Thursday through Memorandum Circular No. 102 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin.

The Palace suspended government work and class suspensions in the following areas: Metro Manila, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Masbate, Romblon and Sorsogon.

The circular noted agencies for vital and health services, preparedness and response duties must continue.

Meanwhile, class suspensions were announced for the following areas: Aklan, Albay, Antique, Batangas, Bataan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Capiz, Cavite, Catanduanes, Guimaras, Iloilo, Laguna, Leyte, Marinduque, Negros Occidental, Oriental Mindoro, Rizal and Quezon.

The circular said the localized cancellation or suspension of classes and work in government offices may be imposed by their respective local mayors.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported via Facebook that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is preparing by sending thousands of family food packs to areas that may be affected, such as Sorsogon and Camarines Sur.

Several cities in Metro Manila and more than a dozen areas also announced the suspension of classes in preparation for the storm’s impact. These include the cities of Las Piñas, Manila, Marikina, and Muntinlupa.

The Philippine government has also ordered the full implementation of its 2024 National Disaster Response Plan (NDRP) as the country braces for more storms during the peak of the typhoon season.

Mr. Bersamin signed Memorandum Circular No. 100 on Sept. 23, directing the NDRRMC, through the Office of Civil Defense, to lead the rollout of the plan, Malacañang said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is imperative for all National Government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, and LGUs to support and cooperate towards the successful implementation of the 2024 NDRP,” MC 100 read.

“In accordance with their respective mandates, all concerned agencies and instrumentalities of the National Government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, are hereby directed, and all LGUs are hereby encouraged, to undertake efforts in support of the implementation of 2024 NDRP, and the plans and programs specified therein,” it added.

The directive also requires the Presidential Communications Office to coordinate with the disaster council in ensuring the plan is disseminated to concerned agencies.

The NDRP, adopted on the NDRRMC’s recommendation, outlines strategies for disaster preparedness, response, and early recovery.

It aims to save lives, provide rapid assistance, and mitigate the socioeconomic impact of natural calamities that regularly batter the country.

The Philippines, among the most disaster-prone nations globally, is hit by about 20 tropical cyclones every year. — Edg Adrian A. Eva and Chloe Mari A. Hufana