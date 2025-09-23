THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) is urging the public to join the beta testing of its improved online calculator that compute duty and tax for import goods entering the Philippines, after temporarily removed last month.

In a statement on Tuesday, Customs said it released the Online Tax Estimator, which provides an estimate goods imported with free-carrier or free on-board value above P10,000 and less than P50,000.

“The stakeholders can expect a clearer and more accurate guide to their obligations, making the importation process more transparent and easier to understand,” the BoC said.

The agency said the calculator, developed with the assistance of the Management Information System and Technology Group, is expected to give a more comprehensive and user-friendly breakdown of duties, taxes, and other charges.

The agency removed the tool in August to develop an improved version, after an actress complained of an inaccurate shipment tax computation.

“With this initiative, the Bureau of Customs is not only offering a more accessible and user-friendly tool but also demonstrating our determination to improve systems that directly serve the needs of the public,” Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante