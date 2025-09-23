POWER consumers in the provinces of Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Batanes continued to experience power outages due to Super Typhoon Nando, according to the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

The NEA Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department said that as of 7 a.m., Abra Electric Cooperative (ABRECO), Batanes Electric Cooperative, Inc., and Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc. reported total power interruptions.

Eight electric cooperatives have faced partial power brownouts. These include Batangas 2 Electric Cooperative, Inc., Benguet Electric Cooperative, Inc., Cagayan I Electric Cooperative, Inc., Cagayan II Electric Cooperative, Inc., Ifugao Electric Cooperative, Inc., Ilocos Sur Electric Cooperative, Inc., La Union Electric Cooperative, Inc., and Mountain Province Electric Cooperative, Inc.

“At least 271 out of 411 affected municipalities (65.94%) are energized, while restoration efforts are ongoing for 638,615 households,” the agency said.

Manila Electric Co., the largest private distribution utility in the country, said that approximately 16,000 customers were affected by service interruptions, which were mostly residing in Cavite and Quezon province.

“We also continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure timely response to electricity service concerns that may arise because of the inclement weather,” Meralco Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

In the off-grid areas, the Department of Energy said that restoration works are ongoing at the Basco Diesel Power Plant in Batanes, which sustained equipment damage. Five other diesel plants across Batanes, Isabela, Apayao, and Calayan remain on standby as precautionary safety measures.

Meanwhile, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines said that all transmission line affected by the typhoon have been fully restored as of 1:05 p.m. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera