Malacañang suspended classes and government work in Metro Manila and more than a dozen provinces in Luzon on Monday as Super Typhoon Ragasa, locally named Nando, threatened Northern Luzon with destructive winds and torrential rains, made worse by the Southwest Monsoon.

The presidential palace said classes at all levels and work in government offices were suspended in Metro Manila, Abra, Antique, Apayao, Bataan, Batanes, Batangas, Benguet, Bulacan, Cagayan, Cavite, and Ifugao. The order also covered Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Kalinga, La Union, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Palawan, Romblon, Rizal, Tarlac and Zambales.

The suspension, made upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), seeks to reduce risks from heavy rainfall and strong winds. Agencies involved in critical services such as health, disaster response and other essential operations were ordered to remain on duty.

Some local governments suspended classes as early as Sunday.

As of 8 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ragasa was spotted 180 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan. It was moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph), packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph and gusts of up to 265 kph.

PAGASA warned that the super typhoon might either pass close to or make landfall over the Babuyan Islands between noon and early afternoon and could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning. The weather bureau added that Ragasa might maintain its intensity or strengthen further before its closest approach.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) were raised across Northern Luzon. Signal No. 5, the highest alert, was hoisted over the northern and central portions of the Babuyan Islands, where winds reaching 185 kph pose an extreme threat to life and property.

Signal No. 4 was raised in the southeastern portion of Batanes, the rest of the Babuyan Islands, the northeastern and northwestern parts of mainland Cagayan, and Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte. PAGASA said these areas could experience severe damage to structures, widespread blackouts and disruptions to transportation.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 3 was in effect over the rest of Batanes, much of Cagayan, northern and central Apayao, and northern and central Ilocos Norte. These areas face moderate to significant threats, including damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the rest of Cagayan, Isabela, parts of Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, northern Benguet, Diadi in Nueva Vizcaya, the remainder of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and northern La Union.

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and Quezon’s General Nakar and Polillo Islands were placed under Signal No. 1. These areas may experience occasional gusts and light damage to vulnerable structures.

Authorities urged residents in high-risk areas to prepare for strong winds, storm surges, flooding and landslides. PAGASA also warned fisherfolk and operators of small vessels to avoid sailing in affected coastal waters. — Edg Adrian A. Eva