Tropical Cyclone Nando intensified into a tropical storm as it slowly moved toward Northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Friday.

The cyclone, with sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 90 kph, was located 1,075 kilometers east of Central Luzon, according to PAGASA’s 5:00 a.m. bulletin. It was moving west-northwestward at 15 kph.

During the forecast period, Nando is less likely to directly affect the country’s weather in the next 48 hours, but it may enhance the prevailing southwest monsoon and bring rains by Sunday or Monday.

PAGASA said a tropical cyclone wind signal may already be hoisted as early as Saturday morning.

Nando is expected to intensify into a typhoon, or possibly a super typhoon, as it nears Northern Luzon by Monday or Tuesday, the bureau also said. – Edg Adrian A. Eva