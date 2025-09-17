THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc on Wednesday ordered the suspension of all preparations for the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections scheduled on Oct. 13, following a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court (SC).

Comelec chair George Erwin M. Garcia said the poll body must comply with the TRO issued on Tuesday, which questioned the legality and constitutionality of Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) No. 77, which sought to redraw parliamentary districts in BARMM.

“The Comelec today, as the en banc, decided to suspend all preparations related to the conduct of the Oct. 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections starting today. If we do not stop our preparations, we will be cited in contempt. What would be the purpose of a TRO if the Commission continued with the preparations?” Mr. Garcia said.

The suspension will remain in effect until the TRO is lifted or until the SC issues a final ruling on the case.

The law would have reallocated seven seats originally assigned to Sulu after the court ruled in 2024 that the province is not part of the region.

Petitioners questioned the measure’s constitutionality and argued that passing it after the election period had begun violated rules on electoral changes, raising concerns it could disrupt preparations and affect the credibility of the October 2025 polls. —

The tribunal has directed the Comelec, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, and other concerned parties to submit their comments by next week, with the outcome of the case expected to determine whether elections would proceed under the old districting scheme or with the new configuration.

“As of now, because of the suspension, the Comelec cannot answer whether elections will push through on Oct. 13. In this country, any resetting of elections, regardless of its nature, will always entail additional costs,” Mr. Garcia added

Meanwhile, Malacañang on Wednesday said it would comply with the SC’s temporary order to stop the redistricting in the BARMM despite President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s staunch support for the parliamentary elections.

“If that is the decision of the Supreme Court, we will respect it. Whatever the Supreme Court orders, the government will comply,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing in Filipino.

While acknowledging concerns that the court order could affect the upcoming regional elections, the Palace stressed that the administration would abide by the judiciary.

“Yes, there are worries, but the administration will still follow what the Supreme Court says,” she added. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking and Chloe Mari A. Hufana