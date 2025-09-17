THE Presidential Palace dismissed Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio’s criticism of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s handling of irregular flood control projects, saying the chief executive is already taking action while insisting on due process.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro on Wednesday said Mr. Marcos does not believe in “shortcuts,” stressing that law enforcement agencies and the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) are already investigating alleged corruption in infrastructure projects.

She also aimed at Ms. Duterte, pointing to her father, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who admitted in 2017 that corruption persisted during his term despite promises to stamp it out within six months.

“Let us ask: Does the Vice-President have moral ascendancy when it comes to the issue of corruption?” Ms. Castro said during a press briefing in Filipino.

The clash underscores a broader political showdown between the country’s two most powerful families, once election allies, now increasingly at odds.

While both accused the other of tolerating corruption, the two camps come from political dynasties long dogged by graft allegations: the Marcos family over ill-gotten wealth amassed during the former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.’s 21-year rule and the Dutertes over failure to curb corruption in their own six years in power.

“The President believes in due process, not shortcuts,” Ms. Castro said, adding that the ICI was created to ensure accountability through proper investigation rather than “extrajudicial style” measures, reminiscent of Ms. Duterte’s father’s infamous bloody drug war.

In July, Mr. Marcos launched a sweeping anti-graft reform as several storms and monsoon rains devastated the country, exposing its outdated flood mitigation systems.

As investigations continue, some lawmakers and public works officials have been implicated in the corruption scheme. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana