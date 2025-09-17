PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed a measure expanding prospects for career paths in teaching and school administration into law.

The new law, Republic Act No. 12288 signed on Sept. 12, establishes a Career Progression System for public school teachers and leaders to support their professional growth and advancement.

It directs the Department of Budget and Management to create new teaching positions, including Teacher IV to VII, Master Teacher V and VI, and School Principal V.

The Department of Education is tasked with setting clear guidelines for promotions, which will be non-hierarchical and anchored on merit, competence, and professional standards.

Meanwhile, the President also signed Republic Act No. 12287, the Declaration of State of Imminent Disaster Act, to strengthen the country’s preparedness against natural and human-induced calamities.

Signed on Sept. 12, the law empowers the Philippine President to declare a “State of Imminent Disaster” using scientific evidence as a basis.

Mayors may also declare a state of imminent disaster through an executive order in their respective jurisdictions that are forecasted to be affected by an imminent disaster. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana