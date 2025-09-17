THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) assured that the three-day strike of various transportation groups, which started on Wednesday, will not disrupt commuter mobility.

In a statement, LTFRB Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III said that government agencies are fully prepared to mitigate any inconvenience of the three-day transport strike to the public.

“We recognize the right of transport groups to express their grievances. However, I want to assure our commuters that the LTFRB, in coordination with the Department of Transportation (DoTr), MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority), and concerned local government units, has prepared contingency measures to ensure that the riding public will not be stranded,” Mr. Guadiz said.

The Transportation department said that it will offer free rides on several routes to ensure that the public will not be affected by the transport strike.

The agency said that buses and trucks were also on standby to assist stranded commuters.

Transport groups Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) and Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon (Manibela) are holding a three-day nationwide strike to protest fuel excise taxes. — Ashley Erika O. Jose