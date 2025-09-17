THE United Arab Emirates (UAE) will provide technical assistance to the Philippines to support its digitalization efforts and improve government efficiency, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the official launch of the Government Experience Exchange forum between the Philippines and the UAE in Makati City, she told reporters that the UAE will share best practices in governance and digital transformation.

“It’s more on technical assistance in terms of digitalization efforts, like governance practices. You know sa kanila yung cost of doing business halos wala, (the cost of doing business is almost nothing)” Ms. Pangandaman said.

UAE Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange Abdulla Nasser Lootah said the event will focus on the future of the two countries, particularly on competitiveness, artificial intelligence and the “future foresight,” and excellence.

In a separate statement, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the government has proposed a P67.9-billion allocation for the Judiciary under the 2026 National Expenditure Program to strengthen the justice system.

“A total of P67.9 billion is allocated for the Judiciary and P43.6 billion for the Department of Justice (DoJ) as we work towards building a fair, efficient, accessible and improved justice system,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said in his Budget Message.

Of the Judiciary’s proposed budget, P32.4 billion will go to the Supreme Court and lower courts, P1.6 billion to the Court of Appeals, P710 million to the Sandiganbayan, P306 million to the Court of Tax Appeals.

“We support President Bongbong Marcos’ objectives of strengthening our Judiciary system. And so, for next year, we will ensure to provide adequate and sustained funding for programs that aim to protect our citizens’ rights and allow the timely delivery of justice,” Ms. Pangandaman said. — Aubrey Rose Inosante