A SENATOR on Wednesday called on the government to improve private sector support towards the country’s farmers and fisherfolk.

In a statement, Senator Francis Pancratius “Kiko” N. Pangilinan, who heads the Senate’s Committee on Agriculture, said that more private sector participation could improve the livelihood of farmers and fisherfolk.

“That will be good moving forward, so we will strengthen our synergy with the private sector. In the end, the private sector has the deepest pocket, not really the government,” Mr. Pangilinan said after a meeting with the Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries.

The Senator said that government supported crops like rice, coconut, and sugar were in “poor status” compared to high value produce like pineapple, mangoes, and banana.

“Because the private sector has the deepest pocket, then you will really see investments in agriculture,” he said.

He added that while government support remains crucial, “meaningful progress can only be achieved with the business community being co-champions of the country’s food producers.” — Adrian H. Halili