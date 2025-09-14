SENATE PRESIDENT Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III is calling for the urgent passage of a bill that seeks to institutionalize an independent commission tasked to investigate corruption in the government, involving flood control and other infrastructure project.

“The IPC (Independent Peoples Commission) will not just be a stop-gap measure, it will institutionalize oversight and prevent instances like this from happening again in the future,” Mr. Sotto said in a statement on Sunday.

Last week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed Executive Order No. 94 creating an Independent Commission for Infrastructure, amid an investigation of irregularities in flood control and other public works projects.

“While the President’s Executive Order is immediate, my bill ensures permanence,” the Senate chief said.

Senate Bill No. 1215, the Infrastructure Anomalies Investigation bill, proposes the creation of an independent commission that investigates anomalies in all government infrastructure projects.

Mr. Sotto said that the independent body will also investigate the infrastructure projects of other agencies like the Departments of Agriculture, Health, Education, among others.

“Corruption in projects does not only happen on roads and bridges. It also affects farm-to-market roads, hospitals, and schools,” he added. “That’s why this bill is important because it protects taxpayers’ money and makes sure projects truly serve the people.”

Congress is investigating corruption in the Public Works department’s budget following the discovery of anomalous flood control projects. — Adrian H. Halili