New LPA set to bring rains to Visayas, Mindanao

A low-pressure area (LPA) has developed in the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is expected to bring rain to Visayas and Mindanao, according to the state weather bureau on Friday.

During a 5 a.m. media briefing, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located 540 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“Currently, its trough is already bringing rainfall to the eastern parts of Visayas and Mindanao,” PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin Dela Cruz said in Filipino during the press briefing.

Ms. Dela Cruz also said that the LPA has two possible scenarios. It might cross the landmass of Visayas and Mindanao, or it may develop into a tropical cyclone before making landfall.

As of the forecast period, the LPA still has a “low chance” of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, but the possibility remains beyond that period.

“Either way, we expect it to bring significant rainfall and heavy showers to large parts of Visayas, Mindanao, and some areas of Southern Luzon,” Ms. Dela Cruz said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva