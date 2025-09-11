BAGUIO CITY — Vice-Governor Gil Raymond Umali, younger brother of suspended Governor Aurelio Umali, has taken over as Nueva Ecija Governor after the Interior department enforced the one-year suspension of the older Umali on Wednesday.

The suspension order was signed by Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Hubert V. Gervacio as directed by Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla.

Sangguniang Panlalawigan Member Eduardo Joson, as the highest-ranking board member, assumed as acting vice governor.

The older Umali’s suspension stemmed from a June 19 decision by the Office of the Ombudsman, which imposed a one-year suspension without pay.

Private citizen Roberto Duldulao in March 2024 complained against the Governor’s issuance of 205 quarry permits without securing the required Environmental Compliance Certificates from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The Ombudsman’s Field Investigation Office found the Nueva Ecija governor’s issuances of quarry permits violated environmental regulations.

Mr. Umali earlier belied allegations and tagged his complaint as part of dirty politics. — Artemio A. Dumlao