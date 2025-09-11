A DEFENSE pact between the Philippines and Japan allowing reciprocal access to military forces has taken effect, Manila’s Defense department said on Thursday.

Both the nations’ Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) would help elevate Manila and Tokyo’s security ties and help boost deterrence in the contested South China Sea, it said in a statement, amid Chinese assertiveness in the waters.

The Defense department said the military agreement underscores “the strength of our people-to-people ties, shared values and international principles, and common purpose for the security and stability of the region.”

Signed by Manila and Tokyo last year, the RAA allows for the entry of equipment and troops for military drills and disaster responses on each other’s soil.

It was ratified by the Philippine Senate in December 2024, while Japan’s National Diet ratified it in early June.

Manila has sought to expand its web of alliances to bolster its efforts to push back against Beijing’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea, entering into similar agreements with New Zealand, Australia and the US earlier. Talks for visiting forces agreements with Canada and France are also underway. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio