THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) has uncovered P71.66 million in unpaid duties and taxes linked to luxury vehicles imported by the Discaya family.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BoC said an investigation revealed that Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya and Pacifico “Curlee” F. Discaya II declared only P33.06 million in duties and taxes for vehicles brought in through various ports, far below the assessed total of P104.72 million.

“The investigation revealed that eight motor vehicles were imported without any corresponding entry, classifying them as smuggled and subject to the issuance of Warrants of Seizure and Detention,” the BoC said.

The seven other vehicles, while covered by import entries, lacked Certificates of Payment and showed deficiencies in declared duties and taxes.

Meanwhile, only 14 vehicles have filed import entries and supported by Certificates of Payment will also undergo verification under Post Clearance Audit Group’s transaction audit. Another vehicle will undergo verification.

The BoC said it has now seized 30 vehicles linked to the Discayas, up from the initial 12 confiscated.

“The BoC will not allow any attempt to evade the payment of lawful duties and taxes. The deliberate evasion of customs laws, particularly involving high-value goods, undermines government revenue and erodes public trust,” Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said.

The Omega & Alpha Construction and St. Timothy Construction, allegedly owned by the Discayas, were among the top 15 flood-control contractors that cornered P100 billion worth of projects since 2022. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante