THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) seized P227 million worth of illicit drugs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last week, which it described as the largest high-grade marijuana drug haul at the airport.

In a statement on Thursday, the BoC said it intercepted 151,334 grams of alleged “Kush” concealed in six checked-in bags belonging to Filipino passengers arriving from Bangkok via Cebu Pacific Flight 53932 at NAIA Terminal 3.

“During routine passenger profiling, the baggage was directed for x-ray screening. Suspicious images prompted for 100% physical inspection, revealing multiple transparent packs of suspected ‘Kush,’” it said.

Customs said the seized drugs and suspects were turned over to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for proper investigation and disposition.

“This significant interception highlights our intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking and secure our borders. The Bureau of Customs will remain vigilant and steadfast in preventing illegal drugs from entering the country,” BoC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said.

Customs earlier reported it seized P85.18 billion in smuggled products in 2024. Out of this, P1.90 billion came from illegal drugs. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante