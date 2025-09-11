By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

MALACAÑANG on Thursday issued Executive Order (EO) No. 94 establishing the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), as the government probes irregularities in flood control and other public works projects.

The six-page order, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, said the ICI would act as an ad hoc fact-finding body “to investigate and undertake appropriate measures against those involved in irregularities in government infrastructure projects.” It will be composed of a chairman and two members.

The body may initiate probes on its own or act on complaints to “hear, investigate, receive, gather, and evaluate evidence, intelligence reports, and information” against officials, employees, or people linked to anomalies in the planning, financing and implementation of government projects, according to the order.

Its mandate covers flood control and other infrastructure projects undertaken within the past 10 years.

The commission will recommend the filing of criminal, civil or administrative cases before the Office of the President, Office of the Ombudsman, Department of Justice (DoJ) and Civil Service Commission. It may also propose corrective measures or legislative reforms to improve oversight and prevent misuse fund misuse.

The body can hold hearings, issue subpoenas, request financial records and recommend preventive suspensions. It may also endorse evidence for prosecution and collaborate with technical experts in support of its investigations.

The ICI can refer witnesses to the Witness Protection Program, recommend state witnesses and access information from Congress, the courts and other authorities.

It may request documents, financial records, hold departure orders and asset freezes related to anomalous projects, as well as recommend preventive suspensions, transfer evidence for prosecution and collaborate with experts or advisers.

It is also empowered to draft its own rules and perform other functions necessary to fulfill its investigative mandate or as directed by the President.

The ICI will be supported by a secretariat led by an executive director, appointed by the President with the rank of undersecretary, to oversee daily operations and implement policies under the chairman’s supervision.

The secretariat will have its own staff, and within 30 days, the executive director must propose its organizational structure and staffing for approval by the President or Department of Budget and Management.

All relevant government agencies, including DoJ, the National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police must provide full assistance and cooperation to the ICI.

To promote transparency, the EO mandates the ICI to submit regular updates.

“The ICI shall provide monthly reports to the Office of the President, through the Office of the Executive Secretary. The ICI shall likewise cause the publication of its accomplishments and such other relevant reports,” according to the EO.

“The effective implementation of government flood control and related projects is vital to safeguarding the lives, property, and welfare of the Filipino people, who have repeatedly suffered from the devastating impacts of natural calamities and disasters,” it added.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. called for an investigation into irregular flood control projects, noting how billions of pesos had been allocated to these initiatives, yet many areas remained prone to flooding.

He stressed that such anomalies not only squander public funds but also leave communities vulnerable to the intensifying impact of typhoons and heavy rainfall.

Earlier, Mr. Marcos revealed that the sumbongsapangulo.ph website, launched on Aug. 11, had received more than 12,000 complaints related to flood control and similar projects within just a month.