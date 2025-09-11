THE Philippines will file a formal diplomatic protest against China’s plan to set up a national nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday.

“The Philippines will be issuing a formal diplomatic protest against this illegitimate and unlawful action by China as it clearly infringes upon the rights and interests of the Philippines in accordance with international law,” the agency said in a statement.

Beijing recently approved the creation of the reserve at Scarborough Shoal — which Manila calls Bajo de Masinloc — one of the most contested areas in the South China Sea.

The DFA said it “strongly protests” the move, stressing that the shoal is “a longstanding and integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction.”

It added that only the Philippines has the authority to designate environmental protection zones in its territory and maritime areas.

Scarborough Shoal, located about 120 nautical miles (222 kilometers off Zambales province, has been under de facto Chinese control since 2012.

In 2016, a Hague-based arbitral tribunal voided China’s sweeping South China Sea claims, but Beijing has ignored the ruling. — Adrian H. Halili