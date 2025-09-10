THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) in Calabarzon will roll out over P110.7 million worth of livelihood and emergency employment assistance for thousands of families across the region affected by recent weather disruptions.

The assistance, allocated under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program and the DoLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), aims to help residents recover from the effects of the southwest monsoon and recent typhoons Crising, Dante, and Emong.

Of the total, P98.96 million has been earmarked for TUPAD, which will benefit 12,120 workers who will be engaged in 10-day community cleanup and rehabilitation activities.

Beneficiaries will be paid based on the prevailing highest minimum wage in the region.

Batangas will receive the largest share with P38.46 million for 6,442 beneficiaries, followed by Rizal with P24.52 million for 1,105 workers.

Quezon province will get P18.64 million for 1,668 beneficiaries, Cavite P8.91 million for 1,492 workers, and Laguna P8.44 million for 1,413 beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, another P11.78 million in livelihood grants will be extended to 1,168 individuals and organizations under DILP, enabling them to start small businesses and restore their livelihoods disrupted by the disasters.

DoLE Calabarzon said the initiatives reflect the government’s commitment not only to provide immediate employment opportunities but also to strengthen the resilience and recovery of affected communities. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana