THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday confirmed that there were no Filipinos affected after a recent Israeli strike in Doha, Qatar.

“No Filipino has been directly affected by the strike, the Embassy continues to check on our kababayans (countrymen),” the DFA said in a statement, citing reports from the Philippine embassy in Doha.

The agency had also called on Filipinos to remain indoors and avoid public spaces, unless necessary.

“In view of recent developments in Doha, the embassy urges all Filipino nationals to remain calm, monitor news from credible sources, and heed the advice of local authorities,” it said.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Embassy in Qatar said that it will continue operations following advice from local authorities that the current situation in Doha is safe and that a full investigation is underway.

“Nonetheless, the embassy encourages nationals who need urgent assistance to get in touch immediately,” it added.

It had also advised the Philippine nationals to be ready to encounter potential road and heightened security due to the embassy’s proximity to the explosion site.

“All Filipinos are urged to continue exercising prudence and vigilance in going about their activities in the city,” the embassy added.

Earlier, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Israel targeted residential buildings which held Hamas members. Qatari officials had condemned Israel’s actions calling it “cowardly” and a “blatant violation of all international laws and norms.”

“While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty,” Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in a X post.

“Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” he added.

Israel has been in a nearly two-year conflict with Hamas, after it led an attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. It was the culmination of the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine that has seen repeated bouts of violence, mass displacement, and failed peace efforts that continue to destabilize the region. — Adrian H. Halili