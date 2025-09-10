A HOUSE of Representatives committee on Wednesday gave the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) additional three days to submit its revised proposed budget for next year, extending the chamber’s deadline amid efforts to scrutinize its spending plan.

Public Works Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon requested the House appropriations committee for an extension so they may “diligently” parse its proposed P881-billion budget amid efforts to rid it of questionable line items over greater scrutiny in anomalous flood control projects.

“Considering the volume of items and documents requiring review, together with other matters that must likewise be addressed by the department, it is respectfully requested that the deadline for the submission of the revised budget programs be extended to September 15,” Mr. Dizon’s request letter to lawmakers stated.

The DPWH and Budget department last week said it would address what lawmakers earlier flagged as “erroneous entries” to the proposed infrastructure budget, after senior House leaders wanted to return the spending plan back to the Executive. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio