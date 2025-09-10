PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday directed the country’s two main pension funds to protect members’ contributions and modernize their systems.

Speaking at the 68th anniversary of the Social Security System (SSS) and the launch of its 2025 pension reform program in Quezon City, Mr. Marcos reminded officials of SSS and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) that they are custodians of workers’ savings built through “sacrifice and hard work.”

“To my fellow public servants in SSS and GSIS, let us not forget that every contribution from our members is the product of their effort and sacrifice,” Mr. Marcos said in Filipino, according to a transcript from his office.

He added that the government must be ready to extend relief to members when they need it.

“It is our duty to ensure that in times of need, we are there, ready to assist and provide them comfort,” he said.

The President urged the pension agencies to modernize processes, expand access through digital platforms and remote kiosks, and invest prudently.

He reaffirmed that the SSS and GSIS remain pillars of state responsibility, tasked with ensuring social protection is “felt in every corner of the nation.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana