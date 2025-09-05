Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will seek to strengthen the country’s trade and investment ties with Cambodia during his upcoming state visit.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Angelica C. Escalona said in a Palace briefing that Mr. Marcos will have a meeting with Filipino and Cambodian business leaders to strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries.

“The visit is expected to result in agreements and initiatives that will expand cooperation and bring tangible benefits to both Filipinos and Cambodians,” Ms. Escalona said.

Mr. Marcos is scheduled to go on a three-day state visit to Cambodia from Sept. 7 to 9.

Mr. Marcos is expected to seek potential investors for Filipino exports, including food and beverages, pharmaceutical products, and franchising, as well as entice Cambodian tourists to visit the country, Ms. Escalona said.

The DFA spokesperson said the state visit also aims to ensure stronger cooperation between the two countries in addressing transnational crimes and to seek Cambodia’s support for the Philippines’ chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026.

The two countries will also sign agreements on combating transnational crimes, supporting higher education, and enhancing air services.

The state visit to Cambodia is the first by a Philippine president since 2016 and is in response to the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni. It is also a reciprocation of the official visit to the Philippines by Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet in February.

Mr. Marcos will be received by Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen on behalf of the King. He will be accompanied by his Cabinet secretaries from the Departments of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade and Industry, and Migrant Workers.

The President is also expected to meet with members of the Filipino community in Cambodia, which is home to about 7,500 Filipinos. — Edg Adrian A. Eva