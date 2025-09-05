Several areas in the National Capital Region and Luzon have suspended classes on Friday due to heavy rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon.

Classes at all levels, both private and public, are suspended in several cities in Metro Manila, including Caloocan City, Las Piñas City, Malabon City, and Marikina City.

Areas of Parañaque City, San Juan City, Valenzuela City, and Pasay City have suspended classes, while in Pasig City and Pateros, the suspension is only up to Senior High School.

Other areas in Luzon have also announced class suspensions at all levels, both private and public, including Cainta, Rizal; Bamban, Tarlac; Santiago, Isabela; Morong, Bataan; and Hermosa, Bataan (up to Senior High School).

In Bulacan, several areas have also suspended classes at all levels, including Baliwag City, Bocaue, Bulakan, Calumpit, Malolos, Norzagaray, and Pandi, as well as Santa Maria and Hagonoy (up to Senior High School).

Meanwhile, in Pampanga, the areas of Arayat, Sta. Ana, Macabebe, Masantol, and Candaba (up to High School only) have suspended classes at all levels, both public and private.

Classes were also suspended in some areas in Zambales, including Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio, Cabangan, as well as San Narciso and San Felipe (up to Senior High School only.

The state weather bureau said the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Luzon and the western section of Visayas today (Sept. 5). — Edg Adrian A. Eva