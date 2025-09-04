BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong said he is ready to “spill the beans” at the House of Representatives (HOR).

Although he revealed that he had already received informal invitations to attend a Senate inquiry, the Baguio City mayor prefers to appear before the lower house instead, emphasizing the importance of dealing with the issue at hand.

“If you talk about my preference, I would rather appear in the lower house,” Mr. Magalong said, noting that the House was where the real battle would take place.

“That’s where the battle is,” he said.

Mr. Magalong’s exposé of corruption in government projects has gained traction amid growing public concern over the alleged misuse of funds intended for flood control projects.

The mayor has been vocal about his commitment to transparency, noting that he is more than willing to provide evidence and testify before lawmakers.

Despite these public assertions, however, Mr. Magalong has yet to receive an official invitation from the House of Representatives.

Party-list rep. Terry L. Ridon earlier assured Mr. Magalong would be invited but after the committee’s discussions on the findings of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr’s inspections of flood control projects. — Artemio A. Dumlao