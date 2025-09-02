MORE THAN half of Filipino online gamblers are unaware of the financial, legal, and privacy risks associated with unregulated gambling platforms, a research firm said on Tuesday.

In a survey, which polled 400 online gamblers from Mega Manila, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao, The Fourth Wall found that 55% of respondents admitted they were unaware of the legal risks tied to illegal gambling sites. Around 33% said they know “a little,” while only 12% of them find the rules clear.

“Our study reveals confidence, fairness, and profitability matter more than platform features such as betting limits or affiliate programs,” Fourth Wall Research Director John Brylle L. Bae said.

“This explains why players, despite the uncertainty and uneasiness, continue to engage with these platforms as long as they perceive a chance to win.”

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said the government is still ironing out details on its online gambling tax and other preventive measures to curb negative social impact such as financial loss and addiction.

The study identified JiliBet as the most preferred illegal platform, accounting for 28% of surveyed users, followed by Ph365 (13%), Phfun (9%), PHDream (9%), and Milyon88 (8%).

The firm said players cited game variety, frequent promotions, faster transactions, and convenient payment options as key reasons for choosing unregulated platforms.

However, trust and customer service ranked lower in their decision-making.

The research company also noted that players on unregulated platforms spend more gaming time with 40.7% playing 2-3 times a week, while 16.6 play 4 or more times a week.

“By comparison, players who also engage in regulated platforms tend to play less often, suggesting that heavier use is more common in the unregulated space,” it said.

Most bets placed on unregulated sites ranged from P100 to P499, while high-stakes wagers exceeding P1,000 were rare but occurred almost exclusively on illegal platforms.

These habits often led to financial losses, with 41% of respondents saying they stopped gambling due to monetary setbacks.

Losses were more concentrated in unregulated platforms, the Fourth Wall said.

“Mid- to high-value losses of P100–P999 dominate, while large losses of P5,000 or more occur almost entirely in unregulated platforms. In contrast, regulated play is more often associated with smaller losses of P100–P499,” it said.

The study categorized players into four risk-based profiles.

The largest group, comprising 44 % of respondents, were labeled “high-stakes losers,” or those who exclusively play on unregulated platforms and frequently place high bets. This high-risk and unprofitable behavior was followed by identified as “perceived winners” (28%), who play on unregulated sites with frequent medium bets and believe their wins outweigh losses.

About 17% of them are so-called “casual break-even players,” who prioritize low-risk entertainment over high-stakes wins, and 11% are “regulated converts,” individuals who play on both regulated and unregulated sites but tend to play regulated more frequently.

Breaking down by age, the players were usually around 36-45 years old (32%) and 26-35 years old (31%).

“The majority of players on unregulated platforms are between 26 and 45 years old, come from lower-income brackets, and see gambling as a form of casual leisure,” it said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante